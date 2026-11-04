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🏥 Dassel, MN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $78K+ Pay
Dassel’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re hands-on at the bedside or in the therapy gym. Here are a few local roles that stand out for pay, growth, and flexibility.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – $2,500 Bonus
- Employer: Cassia – Lakeside Generations
- Location: Dassel, MN (439 William Avenue East)
- Type: Part-time, benefits-eligible; every other weekend & holiday rotation
- Pay: $22.60 – $24.96/hour + $2/hr evenings, $3/hr nights
- Bonus: Up to $2,500 for part-time (up to $5,000 for full-time roles at the site)
Help seniors with daily care, vitals, and activities in a small, lakeside campus that feels close-knit. Multiple shifts (days, evenings, nights) and strong benefits make this a good fit if you want steady hours and room to grow.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Phenomenal Rehabilitation
- Location: Dassel, MN
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $78,000 – $100,000/year
Work in an outpatient clinic doing one-on-one rehab with a focus on personalized treatment plans. This role offers solid pay, full benefits, and a mix of manual therapy and exercise-based care.
Women’s Health / Pelvic Health Physical Therapist
- Employer: Phenomenal Rehabilitation
- Location: Dassel, MN (with openings in Dassel and Howard Lake clinics)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $78,000 – $110,000/year
Outpatient PT role with a focus on pelvic health and women’s health, plus general orthopedics. Great if you love manual therapy, want to build a specialty, and like the idea of future ownership or partnership potential.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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