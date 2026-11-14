Dartmouth’s big-box stores are hiring, with steady hours and solid hourly pay. Good mix of part-time and full-time roles if you like staying active and helping shoppers.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Location: North Dartmouth, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.75 – $20.10/hour

Help pull and pack online orders, move items from the sales floor, and keep the staging area clean and organized. Weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, paid time off, health benefits options, and 401(k) with company match for eligible team members.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: North Dartmouth, MA

Type: Full-time, daytime schedule

Pay: $16.00 – $16.65/hour

Set up displays, update signs and prices, and keep products easy to find so the store looks sharp. Weekday-focused schedule, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, paid time off, and a 10% Lowe’s associate discount for eligible employees.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Location: Dartmouth, MA

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: Competitive hourly wage (exact rate not listed)

Competitive hourly wage (exact rate not listed) Stock shelves, work through deliveries, and reset displays so the store is ready for morning shoppers. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and access to health benefits, 401(k), and paid time off for eligible staff.

If something here fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.