Dartmouth’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand in home care, hospice, and specialty medicine. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: Southcoast Health

Southcoast Health Location: North Dartmouth, MA

Type: Internship (physician role)

Internship (physician role) Salary: $440,000+ with productivity incentives plus $200,000 sign-on/retention bonus over 5 years

High-volume ENT practice with 3 physicians and 6 APPs, light call (1:3 weekdays, ~4 weekends/year), and strong support services like diagnostic audiology and speech/swallow clinic. Includes 4–5 weeks’ vacation, CME week, malpractice coverage, retirement match, and potential loan forgiveness at this not-for-profit, academically connected system.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Dartmouth, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5 PM

Monday–Friday, Pay: Paid weekly (exact rate not listed)

Office-based leadership role for an LPN who likes mentoring and quality oversight in home care. You’ll help with hiring, orientation, field supervision, and act as a liaison between field and office staff, with 25+ days PTO, medical/dental/vision, employer-paid life insurance, 401(k), EAP, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Community Nurse Home Care

Location: North Dartmouth, MA

Type: Full-time, field-based

Full-time, field-based Salary: $30.00–$33.00 per hour

Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus

Hands-on LPN role providing skilled home care across all ages, with a focus on direct patient care, teaching caregivers, and coordinating with the primary nurse and team. Good fit if you like being on the road, staying close to patients, and joining in regular team meetings and in-service training.

Employer: New England Hospice

Location: Dartmouth, MA

Type: Part-time, on-call

Part-time, on-call Pay Structure: $5/hour while on call, $75 routine visit, $125 death visit, $225 admit, $40 for training/meetings

After-hours RN role focused on hospice patients evenings, nights, weekends, and holidays, with a mix of phone triage and in-person visits. Ideal if you’re comfortable working independently, want schedule stability in an on-call role, and care deeply about symptom management and family support at end of life.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in Dartmouth moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.