🛒 Dartmouth, MA Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $64K+

Dartmouth’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across sales, beauty, and management. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: North Dartmouth, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $16.65 per hour

Help customers with home improvement projects, from finding products to loading carts and answering questions. Good fit if you want flexible hours, strong benefits (health, 401(k) match, tuition help), and a job where you’re moving around instead of sitting all day.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: North Dartmouth, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $16.65 per hour

Full-time role on the sales floor helping customers in the Hardware department with tools, materials, and project questions. Comes with big-company benefits, steady hours, and chances to learn trade skills through Lowe’s training programs.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: North Dartmouth, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $62,000 – $64,000 per year + bonus

Lead a team in a busy furniture showroom, balancing sales-floor leadership with back-end operations and logistics. Great for someone with 2–5 years of retail/operations management who wants strong benefits, PTO (including your birthday), and clear growth paths.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: North Dartmouth, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers with hair color, skincare, nails, and more while keeping the store looking sharp and promoting the loyalty program. Ideal if you love beauty products, want a strong employee discount, and like staying on top of new trends.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more openings nearby and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.