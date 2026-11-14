Darlington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong options for both local staff and travelers. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys)

Optum (Amedisys) Location: Darlington, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,905 – $101,857/year (plus per-visit and hourly pay ranges listed)

Home health RN role where you manage patient care plans, supervise LPNs/HHAs, and support patients in their homes. Good fit if you want steady hours, strong benefits, and a mix of independence and team support.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Darlington, SC

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts

Pay: $2,266 per week (plus tax-free stipends TBD)

Short-term OT contract with a Joint Commission–accredited agency that offers day-one health insurance and 401(k). Great if you want premium travel pay and solid support while you work.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Ardor Health Solutions Location: Darlington, SC

Type: Travel, 12 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

Pay: $2,056 per week (plus tax-free stipends TBD)

Travel OT role with weekly pay, day-one benefits, and extra perks like license reimbursement and referral bonuses. Nice option if you like steady daytime hours and a long-running, family-owned agency.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby with different start dates or settings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.