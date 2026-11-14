Pet photos with Santa are happening now until 3:00 p.m. at Prim & Pawper Grooming, 1180 Flinns Road, Hartsville, SC. Families without pets are also welcome to take holiday photos, and the Darlington County Humane Society encourages residents to adopt a pet soon so it can be settled in before Christmas. Adoption details: https://www.darlingtonhumane.org/adoption

This content is adapted from materials provided by Darlington County Humane Society