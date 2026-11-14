Looking for a new feline friend in Darien, GA? These adoptable cats are waiting at Castaways Pet Rescue, Inc. for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Castaways Pet Rescue, Inc.

Castaways Pet Rescue, Inc. Location: Darien, GA

Darien, GA Phone: (912) 270-0119

Veena is a young kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Veena could be a great match.

👉 Meet Veena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Castaways Pet Rescue, Inc.

Castaways Pet Rescue, Inc. Location: Darien, GA

Darien, GA Phone: (912) 270-0119

Bingo is a tiny girl with a big future ahead of her. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn all the house rules.

👉 Meet Bingo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Castaways Pet Rescue, Inc.

Castaways Pet Rescue, Inc. Location: Darien, GA

Darien, GA Phone: (912) 270-0119

Gary Z is a young male cat with a medium-length coat. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and curiosity.

👉 Meet Gary Z and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Darien, GA, please consider visiting Castaways Pet Rescue, Inc. or calling (912) 270-0119 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.