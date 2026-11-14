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🐱 Sweet Darien Cats Ready for Adoption at Castaways Rescue
Looking for a new feline friend in Darien, GA? These adoptable cats are waiting at Castaways Pet Rescue, Inc. for someone to bring them home and love them.
Veena
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Castaways Pet Rescue, Inc.
- Location: Darien, GA
- Phone: (912) 270-0119
Veena is a young kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Veena could be a great match.
👉 Meet Veena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bingo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Castaways Pet Rescue, Inc.
- Location: Darien, GA
- Phone: (912) 270-0119
Bingo is a tiny girl with a big future ahead of her. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn all the house rules.
👉 Meet Bingo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gary Z
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Castaways Pet Rescue, Inc.
- Location: Darien, GA
- Phone: (912) 270-0119
Gary Z is a young male cat with a medium-length coat. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and curiosity.
👉 Meet Gary Z and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Darien, GA, please consider visiting Castaways Pet Rescue, Inc. or calling (912) 270-0119 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.