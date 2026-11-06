🎁 Community Freebies Popping Up Around Darien, CT

Free items are popping up all over Darien right now, from garden gear to sports equipment and study help. Here’s a quick roundup of what neighbors are giving away.

Item: DynaTrap insect trap

Category: Garden

Location: Darien, Darien, CT

Condition/details: Uses 3-way insect control with UV light, warmth, and CO2 to attract and trap bugs. Great for cutting down mosquitoes and other insects in your yard without sprays.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Morey Mach 9TR bodyboard

Category: Sports & outdoors

Location: Darien, Darien, CT

Condition/details: Blue bodyboard with leash included. Nice pick for beach days or learning to bodyboard without having to buy new gear.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Prince tennis racket with case

Category: Sports & outdoors

Location: Darien, Darien, CT

Condition/details: Titanium tennis racket that comes with a protective case. Good for casual play or someone just getting into tennis.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: SAT prep books

Category: Other

Location: Darien, Darien, CT

Condition/details: Listing says: “Gear up for summer exams!” A helpful free resource for students getting ready for the SAT.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Freebies in Darien tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.