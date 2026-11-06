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Darien

🎁 Community Freebies Popping Up Around Darien, CT

8 days ago

Free items are popping up all over Darien right now, from garden gear to sports equipment and study help. Here’s a quick roundup of what neighbors are giving away.

DynaTrap Insect Trap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWS4u_1GoN3wvf00

Item: DynaTrap insect trap
Category: Garden
Location: Darien, Darien, CT
Condition/details: Uses 3-way insect control with UV light, warmth, and CO2 to attract and trap bugs. Great for cutting down mosquitoes and other insects in your yard without sprays.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Morey Mach 9TR Bodyboard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ng5m7_1GoN3wvf00

Item: Morey Mach 9TR bodyboard
Category: Sports & outdoors
Location: Darien, Darien, CT
Condition/details: Blue bodyboard with leash included. Nice pick for beach days or learning to bodyboard without having to buy new gear.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Prince Tennis Racket with Case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1dSK_1GoN3wvf00

Item: Prince tennis racket with case
Category: Sports & outdoors
Location: Darien, Darien, CT
Condition/details: Titanium tennis racket that comes with a protective case. Good for casual play or someone just getting into tennis.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

SAT Books

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5wN0_1GoN3wvf00

Item: SAT prep books
Category: Other
Location: Darien, Darien, CT
Condition/details: Listing says: “Gear up for summer exams!” A helpful free resource for students getting ready for the SAT.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Freebies in Darien tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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