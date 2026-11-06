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🎁 Community Freebies Popping Up Around Darien, CT
Free items are popping up all over Darien right now, from garden gear to sports equipment and study help. Here’s a quick roundup of what neighbors are giving away.
DynaTrap Insect Trap
Item: DynaTrap insect trap
Category: Garden
Location: Darien, Darien, CT
Condition/details: Uses 3-way insect control with UV light, warmth, and CO2 to attract and trap bugs. Great for cutting down mosquitoes and other insects in your yard without sprays.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Morey Mach 9TR Bodyboard
Item: Morey Mach 9TR bodyboard
Category: Sports & outdoors
Location: Darien, Darien, CT
Condition/details: Blue bodyboard with leash included. Nice pick for beach days or learning to bodyboard without having to buy new gear.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Prince Tennis Racket with Case
Item: Prince tennis racket with case
Category: Sports & outdoors
Location: Darien, Darien, CT
Condition/details: Titanium tennis racket that comes with a protective case. Good for casual play or someone just getting into tennis.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
SAT Books
Item: SAT prep books
Category: Other
Location: Darien, Darien, CT
Condition/details: Listing says: “Gear up for summer exams!” A helpful free resource for students getting ready for the SAT.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Freebies in Darien tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.