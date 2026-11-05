📅 Baby Laptime for non-walking babies at Darien Library

📅 Baby Laptime at Darien Library

Bring your little one to Baby Laptime for gentle fun and bonding time.

This lapsit storytime includes fingerplays, songs, and bounce rhymes. It’s designed for babies from birth up to not yet walking, together with a parent or caregiver.

The event takes place at Darien Library. No registration is required — just drop in with your baby and enjoy some sweet, simple time together.