📢 Dare County Schools joins NC’s 10 Million Book Challenge

Dare County Schools is taking part in North Carolina’s new 10 Million Book Challenge, a year-long reading celebration starting in January.

The statewide goal is for 1.5 million public school students across 100 counties to read 10 million books in 2027.

The challenge is meant to make reading more accessible, joyful, and celebrated, and to build strong reading habits that last a lifetime. Dare County students will be participating, and school librarians will help lead the effort in each school.

Families and community members who want to learn more or get involved can visit https://go.ncdpi.gov/10MBookNC.