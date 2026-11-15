Darby’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with Mercy Fitzgerald and nearby Philly hospitals driving steady hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local but keep your career moving.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Darby, PA

Salary: $2,385 per week (travel contract)

(travel contract) Type: Full-time, Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts, 13-week contract

This is an Emergency Department travel RN role with a strong weekly pay package and night shifts (36 hours/week). Good fit if you like fast-paced ED work and want travel-agency support plus competitive pay and benefits.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a large nonprofit medical center)

(recruiting for a large nonprofit medical center) Location: Darby, PA (Metro Philadelphia)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Monday–Friday, 8 am–4:30 pm with an option for a 4-day week and call just one weekend per month. Join 3 gastroenterologists and 3 GI PAs, general GI caseload, ASC on campus, and support from CompHealth for salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination; open to current fellows.

Employer: Trinity Health (Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital)

Location: Darby, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Listed as Full-time; details note PRN, weekday day shifts only

Daytime RN role focused on discharge planning and Medicare readmission prevention in an acute care setting. Comes with benefits from day one, flexible schedules, free onsite parking, and the backing of a large regional Catholic health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and reach out—you can often tweak shifts or start dates once you’re in conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.