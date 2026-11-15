Daphne’s retail scene is busy right now, and Five Below is adding to their crew. If you like fast-paced stores and helping customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Daphne, AL

Salary: From $12.50/hour

Type: Full-time, hourly

Help lead the floor, support training, and step in as Manager on Duty. Good fit if you’ve got 1+ year of management experience and want steady hours with a mix of customer service and hands-on stock work.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Daphne, AL

Salary: From $12.50/hour

Type: Part-time, hourly

Similar leadership duties as the full-time PTSL role, but with flexible hours. Great if you have 1+ year of management experience and want to build retail leadership skills without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Daphne, AL

Salary: From $15.00/hour

Type: Full-time, hourly

Lead front-end operations and customer experience, help hit service score goals, and back up the store manager. Best for folks with 2+ years of management experience who want a bigger leadership role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—sometimes the full posting helps you decide. Polish your resume tonight and send in a quick application while these are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.