Daphne’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to clinic support. Here are several local roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: FirstFour Staffing

FirstFour Staffing Location: Daphne, AL

Type: Full-time, Temp-to-hire

Schedule: MWF 6:45am–11:45am & 1:30pm–6:00pm; Tu/Th 6:45am–11:45am

Energetic role helping patients with stretching and basic support in a chiropractic office. Good fit if you like staying active and don’t want to sit at a desk all day.

Employer: The Carpenter Health Network – The Carpenter House

Location: Daphne, AL

Type: Full-time and PRN

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on caregiving role in hospice, with an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) so you earn company stock at no cost. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, 401(k), mileage reimbursement, and cell phone allowance for full-time staff.

Employer: The Carpenter Health Network – The Carpenter House

Location: Daphne, AL

Type: Full-time and PRN

Salary: Not listed

LPN role providing hospice nursing care with strong team support and coordination with physicians. Full-time staff get ESOP ownership, health benefits, PTO, 401(k), mileage reimbursement, and cell phone allowance, plus room to grow.

Employer: Seabrook Pointe

Location: Daphne, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$26/hour , Daily Pay available

, Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2pm–10pm, with some weekends/holidays

LPN position rotating between assisted living and memory care, with a steady afternoon/evening schedule. New grads are welcome, and you’ll handle meds, care plans, and resident assessments in a close-knit community setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Daphne are growing and often have more than one opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.