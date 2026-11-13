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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Daphne
Looking for a friendly dog in Daphne, AL? These adoptable pups are already showing great manners and sweet personalities, and they’re hoping for a safe, loving home.
Chance
- Breed: Boxer mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: City of Daphne Animal Shelter
- Phone: (251) 620-2800
Chance is a young Boxer mix with a handsome brown coat. He’s waiting at the City of Daphne Animal Shelter and would love a family to call his own. If you’re looking for an energetic companion to grow with, Chance could be your guy.
👉 Meet Chance and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boogie
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: City of Daphne Animal Shelter
- Phone: (251) 620-2800
Boogie is a striking black-and-white American Staffordshire Terrier mix. This young boy is full of potential and is looking for someone to give him structure, love, and a comfy place to nap. He’s currently at the City of Daphne Animal Shelter.
👉 Meet Boogie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rosco
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $0 (listed as no fee)
- Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Daphne, AL)
Rosco is a very sweet, playful, and very obedient young Labrador Retriever. He’s also potty trained, which makes the transition into your home much easier. With his chocolate coat and good manners, Rosco is a wonderful option for someone wanting a loyal family dog without an adoption fee.
👉 Meet Rosco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Daphne, AL, please consider visiting the shelter or reaching out to the contacts listed to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.