Looking for a friendly dog in Daphne, AL? These adoptable pups are already showing great manners and sweet personalities, and they’re hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: City of Daphne Animal Shelter

City of Daphne Animal Shelter Phone: (251) 620-2800

Chance is a young Boxer mix with a handsome brown coat. He’s waiting at the City of Daphne Animal Shelter and would love a family to call his own. If you’re looking for an energetic companion to grow with, Chance could be your guy.

👉 Meet Chance and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: City of Daphne Animal Shelter

City of Daphne Animal Shelter Phone: (251) 620-2800

Boogie is a striking black-and-white American Staffordshire Terrier mix. This young boy is full of potential and is looking for someone to give him structure, love, and a comfy place to nap. He’s currently at the City of Daphne Animal Shelter.

👉 Meet Boogie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $0 (listed as no fee)

(listed as no fee) Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Daphne, AL)

Rosco is a very sweet, playful, and very obedient young Labrador Retriever. He’s also potty trained, which makes the transition into your home much easier. With his chocolate coat and good manners, Rosco is a wonderful option for someone wanting a loyal family dog without an adoption fee.

👉 Meet Rosco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Daphne, AL, please consider visiting the shelter or reaching out to the contacts listed to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.