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🛒 Daphne, AL Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Daphne’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands and local employers. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Retail Sales – Part Time
Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Location: Daphne, AL
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Help customers tackle home improvement projects while learning different departments like Appliances, Garden, or Hardware. This role comes with flexible schedules, health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, and a 10% associate discount.
Fausak Tire and Service – Store Manager (MOD)
Employer: Sun Auto Tire & Service
Location: Daphne, AL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $55,000 – $80,000 per year (DOE)
Lead a tire and service store, drive sales, and manage a team while keeping operations running smoothly. This role offers competitive bi-weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation and sick time, 6 paid holidays, 401(k) with company match, and discounted services on personal and family vehicles.
Meat and Seafood Team Member
Employer: The Fresh Market
Location: Daphne, AL
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Work across store departments while helping guests plan meals and find fresh products. Perks include a 30% team member discount, early wage access, 401(k) with company match, PTO options, and medical, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance for you and your family.
Full-Time Lead Store Associate
Employer: ALDI
Location: Daphne, AL
Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week)
Salary: Starting at $20.00/hour with scheduled increases up to $22.00/hour by Year 5
Keyholder role where you help open/close the store, guide cashiers and stockers, and keep shelves full and customers happy. Good fit if you want leadership experience, steady hours, and clear annual wage increases.
BDC Appointment Setter | No Cold Calling!
Employer: Tameron Honda Eastern Shore (Tameron Gulf Coast)
Location: Daphne, AL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $15/hour during training + bonuses; average $25–$30/hour
Handle inbound leads only (no cold calls) for customers already interested in vehicles, and set appointments for 10 dealership locations. You get paid training, strong bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, employee discounts, and Sundays off.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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