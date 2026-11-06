🛒 Daphne, AL Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Daphne’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands and local employers. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Daphne, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers tackle home improvement projects while learning different departments like Appliances, Garden, or Hardware. This role comes with flexible schedules, health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Sun Auto Tire & Service

Location: Daphne, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $80,000 per year (DOE)

Lead a tire and service store, drive sales, and manage a team while keeping operations running smoothly. This role offers competitive bi-weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation and sick time, 6 paid holidays, 401(k) with company match, and discounted services on personal and family vehicles.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Daphne, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work across store departments while helping guests plan meals and find fresh products. Perks include a 30% team member discount, early wage access, 401(k) with company match, PTO options, and medical, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance for you and your family.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Daphne, AL

Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week)

Salary: Starting at $20.00/hour with scheduled increases up to $22.00/hour by Year 5

Keyholder role where you help open/close the store, guide cashiers and stockers, and keep shelves full and customers happy. Good fit if you want leadership experience, steady hours, and clear annual wage increases.

Employer: Tameron Honda Eastern Shore (Tameron Gulf Coast)

Location: Daphne, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hour during training + bonuses; average $25–$30/hour

Handle inbound leads only (no cold calls) for customers already interested in vehicles, and set appointments for 10 dealership locations. You get paid training, strong bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, employee discounts, and Sundays off.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.