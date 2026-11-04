🚧 Daphne, AL Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Daphne’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks in construction and skilled trades hiring today.

Employer: Crash Champions

Crash Champions Location: Daphne, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$133,765/year (includes monthly sales incentives)

Work in a modern collision repair shop, guiding customers through estimates, insurance details, and repair updates from start to finish. Good fit if you’re organized, like talking with people, and know (or want to learn) estimating systems like CCC One.

Employer: Dry Force Corp. (Serclean)

Location: Daphne, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping homes and businesses recover from water damage—removing damaged materials, setting up drying equipment, and working directly with customers after stressful events. Comes with weekly pay, 100% employer-paid health insurance for employees, 401(k) with match, paid time off, bonuses, company vehicle, and strong training and growth potential.

(Also listed via HighGround with the same Serclean role and details, so it’s included here once.)

Employer: Strada Services

Location: Daphne, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install and repair electrical systems in new residential construction—wiring, conduits, breakers, and testing to code. Ideal if you have 2+ years of fast-paced residential new-construction experience, your own tools, and want weekly pay, PTO starting day one, health/dental/vision after 30 days, 401(k), and advancement opportunities.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.