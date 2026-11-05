🛒 Danville, WV Retail Openings: Multiple Auto Parts Roles

Danville’s auto parts scene is busy right now. If you like cars, helping people, and staying on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Danville, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Professional-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, troubleshooting, and small installs like batteries and wipers. You’ll be a key holder, support opening/closing, and use your advanced automotive knowledge to hit sales goals and keep the store running smoothly.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Danville, WV (Store 7280)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar pro-level role focused on GAS2 selling, advanced parts lookup, and top-tier customer service. Great fit if you have 3–5 years auto parts experience and either hold or are ready for ASE P2 certification.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Danville, WV (Store 7280)

Type: Full-time (can be part-time per description)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role that mixes sales on the counter with parts delivery to local shops. You’ll help customers in-store, do basic installs, keep shelves stocked, and safely deliver parts, so a valid driver’s license and comfort lifting up to 50 lbs are important.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.