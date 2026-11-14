📅 Youth & Adult Talent Show at Danville Police Dept.

Show off your skills or cheer on local talent at the Youth and Adult Talent Show on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 1:00 PM.

Location: Danville Police Department Multipurpose Room

1 Community Way, Danville, VA 24541

There will be prizes for 1st through 3rd place in both youth and adult categories.

If you want to participate, you must sign up in advance — no same-day entries.

To be considered as a contestant, contact Cpl. Sylvia Brooks:

Phone: 434-797-8898 ext. 2

Email: brookss@danvilleva.gov

Mark your calendar and get your act ready!