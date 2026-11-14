Danville’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from national pizza chains to the new casino. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchisee)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchisee) Location: 3125 Riverside Dr, Danville, VA 24541

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Pizza Hut as a shift manager, leading the crew, keeping guests happy, and making sure food and safety standards stay high. Perks can include tuition help, free GED, wellness programs, and on-demand Daily Pay, plus discounts on various products and services.

Employer: Caesars Entertainment

Location: Danville, VA (casino property)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.75 per hour

Serve drinks on the casino floor, keep your section clean, and help guests enjoy their visit. This role is active and social, with high-volume cocktail service, chances to earn tips, and a front-row spot to all the casino action.

Employer: Papa John’s – PJ Operations

Location: 671 Piney Forest Rd, Danville, VA 24541

Type: Part-time/Other (hourly crew role)

Part-time/Other (hourly crew role) Salary: Not listed

Work in the kitchen making pizzas, prepping ingredients, and keeping things clean and organized. This is a good entry role with training, promotion potential, and 50% off meals anytime.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.