Danville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to schools to senior living. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local and build your career in care.

Employer: Sovah Health

Sovah Health Location: Danville, VA (in-person, Behavioral Health Unit)

(in-person, Behavioral Health Unit) Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $14.41 – $17.79/hour

Support patients on a locked inpatient behavioral health unit, watching monitors, common areas, and hallways to keep everyone safe. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, AHA BLS, can stay calm under stress, and want strong benefits, PTO, tuition help, and career growth in a hospital setting.

Employer: Rivermont Schools

Location: Danville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000 – $85,000/year

Lead behavioral programs for students with emotional, behavioral, and developmental needs using ABA and Verbal Behavior. You’ll design treatment plans, train staff, support families, and need a master’s degree, BCBA certification/eligibility, and a valid VA driver’s license. Strong PTO, school breaks, 401(k) match, tuition help, and wellness perks.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Location: Danville, VA

Type: Part-time (some roles may offer full-time with added benefits)

(some roles may offer full-time with added benefits) Pay: Not listed (base pay depends on experience)

Provide hands-on nursing care to senior residents, follow treatment plans, and give medications in a home-like community. You’ll need an active LPN or LVN license; in return, Brookdale offers health insurance options, 401(k), discounts, and extra benefits for full-time staff, plus support for veterans and those seeking U.S. citizenship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Danville are hiring often, and experience in one role can open doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.