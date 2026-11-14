Danville’s care and support scene is busy right now, with new roles for people who love helping others. If you’re patient, kind, and ready to make a difference, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rivermont Schools

Rivermont Schools Location: Danville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with students who have emotional, behavioral, and developmental challenges, designing and leading evidence-based behavior programs in a school setting. You’ll collaborate with teachers and families, provide staff training, and get strong benefits like paid time off, extra school breaks (for select roles), 401(k) with 4% match, and health coverage.

Employer: Support Services of Virginia Inc. (SSVA)

Location: Danville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 per hour

Lead a team of direct support staff in residential and community-based programs, helping adults build independence and stay active in the community. Good fit if you like mentoring others, can work day, evening, weekend, and some overnight shifts, and want benefits, paid training, and a 401(k).

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Danville, VA

Type: Part-time (5–10 hours/week)

Pay: From $20.00 per hour

Support kids and teens—often from underserved communities—through one-on-one mentoring and youth programs. You’ll help with social and emotional skills, use positive behavior supports, and work closely with families and partners, all in person.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.