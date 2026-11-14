Danville has a steady flow of driving jobs right now, from local delivery to longer routes. If you like being on the road and know the area, these are worth a look.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Danville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive a CDL A truck on team routes with no-touch freight, so you’re not loading or unloading. Focus is on safe, efficient highway driving, following DOT rules, and keeping the truck in good shape while working closely with your driving partner.

Employer: Papa John’s (PJ Operations)

Location: 671 Piney Forest Rd, Danville, VA

Type: Part-time/Other

Part-time/Other Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Deliver pizzas around Danville, handle cash and card payments, and give friendly customer service. This role offers flexible hours, employee discounts, paid training, and is good if you have your own insured car and can work mornings and evenings.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Danville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.77 – $18.40 per hour (plus possible premiums)

Use a company vehicle to deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, and keep the vehicle clean and inspected. This job comes with benefits, paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, and career growth in a large, stable company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, route, or benefit that fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.