Danville has a few solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and welcoming.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J Location: Danville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.80 – $20.13 per hour

Keep this busy travel center clean and running smoothly—restrooms, showers, light repairs, and trash pickup. Comes with weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, low-cost health plans, PTO, family leave, 401(k), and more. Must be able to lift 50 lbs and work a flexible schedule.

Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Danville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces—interior and exterior cleaning, waxing, and polishing. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, a valid driver’s license, and reliable transportation. Good fit if you like working on your own and take pride in spotless cars.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.