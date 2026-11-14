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📢 Final SWaM workshop to help Danville small businesses certify
📢 Help for small, women-owned & minority-owned businesses in Danville
The City of Danville’s Purchasing Department is hosting the final SWaM Connect Series workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m.–noon at Ballou Park Recreation Center, 760 West Main St.
This session, “Spotlight: Your Business,” is all about helping you start the process to get certified through Virginia’s Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned (SWaM) Business Certification Program.
A representative from the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity will:
- Explain the SWaM certification process
- Guide you as you begin your application
- Share info on vendor registration
- Help you connect with other business owners
Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop and the business details needed to start the application.
Registration is encouraged.
Questions? Contact Trevor Owen, vendor relationship coordinator, at 434-799-6528 (option 3) or purchasing@danvilleva.gov.
More Info: City to host final SWaM Connect Series workshop • ...
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