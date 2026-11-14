📢 Help for small, women-owned & minority-owned businesses in Danville

The City of Danville’s Purchasing Department is hosting the final SWaM Connect Series workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m.–noon at Ballou Park Recreation Center, 760 West Main St.

This session, “Spotlight: Your Business,” is all about helping you start the process to get certified through Virginia’s Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned (SWaM) Business Certification Program.

A representative from the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity will:

Explain the SWaM certification process

Guide you as you begin your application

Share info on vendor registration

Help you connect with other business owners

Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop and the business details needed to start the application.

Registration is encouraged.

Questions? Contact Trevor Owen, vendor relationship coordinator, at 434-799-6528 (option 3) or purchasing@danvilleva.gov.