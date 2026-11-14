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📢 Danville Utilities earns Smart Energy Provider honor
📢 Danville Utilities earns Smart Energy Provider honor
Danville Utilities has been named a Smart Energy Provider by the American Public Power Association (APPA). This national designation recognizes the utility’s work in energy efficiency, sustainability, innovative energy solutions, and customer service.
APPA reviewed Danville Utilities in four areas: smart energy planning, energy efficiency and new technologies, environmental and sustainability programs, and customer communication and experience.
For residents, this includes energy efficiency programs and incentives for things like:
- Qualifying heating and cooling system upgrades
- Insulation improvements
- Smart thermostats
These programs are designed to help customers manage energy use and lower energy costs, while supporting reliable, long-term service for homes and businesses.
To learn more about available programs and incentives, visit danvilleutilities.com.
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