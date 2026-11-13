Danville’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few full-time roles worth a look this week.

Employer: SCI VICTRA / Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

SCI VICTRA / Location: 133 Enterprise Dr, Ste C, Danville, VA 24540

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $12.77–$24.49 per hour with uncapped commission

Help guests find the right phones, plans, and accessories while earning base pay plus commission. This role comes with paid training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, paid maternity leave, PTO, and 50% off Verizon service, plus clear paths to move up if you like sales and tech.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 540 Westover Drive, Danville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in the grocery (center store) area keeping shelves stocked, clean, and organized while helping shoppers have a smooth trip. Good fit if you like steady work, staying active, and learning different store tasks in a big, stable grocery chain.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.