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🔧 Danville, VA Maintenance Jobs with Multiple $25+/hr Roles
Danville has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things, staying active, and working with your hands.
Maintenance Generalist – B Shift
- Employer: Tyson Foods
- Location: Danville, VA
- Type: Full-time, B Shift
- Pay: $25.40–$36.70/hour (base range listed; note also $25.70/hour rate mentioned in posting)
Keep production lines running by setting up, adjusting, and breaking down machinery in a busy plant. This role is very physical (up to 70 lbs lifting, 12-hour shifts, hot/cold areas) and a good fit if you have some industrial maintenance or trade schooling and want steady hours with room to grow your skills.
Automotive Detailer – Car Washer (Full Time)
- Employer: Enterprise Mobility
- Location: 3045 Riverside Dr, Danville, VA 24541
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17/hour (about 40 hours/week)
Clean, sanitize, and inspect rental cars, trucks, and vans while keeping the lot and branch looking sharp. This job comes with a strong benefits package (PTO, holidays, health insurance, 401(k) with match, discounts) and is great if you like cars, staying on your feet, and a set weekly schedule.
General Maintenance Tech II
- Employer: Caesars Entertainment
- Location: Danville, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00/hour
Mid-level maintenance role in a hospitality setting, working on plumbing, electrical, HVAC, central plant, and kitchen equipment. Ideal if you have several years of maintenance experience plus or minus trade schooling and want to build your skills with commercial systems while working nights, weekends, and holidays as needed.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good maintenance roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.