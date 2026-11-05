🛒 Danville, VA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Danville has a solid mix of front-desk, retail, and phone-based customer service roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady full-time work.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Danville, VA

Type: Full-time (store team member)

(store team member) Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced pizza shop role where you’ll take phone orders, help customers in-store, prep food, and keep the shop clean. Good fit if you want flexible hours, on-the-job training, and a place where you can move up into management over time.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Danville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.40–$17.14/hour + commission

Professional-level sales role focused on commercial (business) customers, not just walk-ins. You’ll use your auto parts knowledge to support shops, manage deliveries, help lead team members, and grow commercial sales. Comes with commission potential and a full benefits program.

Employer: Dodson Brothers Exterminating

Location: Danville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly + monthly deposit bonus (~$250–$300)

Office-based role with phones, paperwork, and light accounting. You’ll answer calls, process contracts, handle deposits, and support the service team. Offers bonus potential, 401(k) with profit sharing, insurance options, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.