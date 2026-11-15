Danville’s healthcare scene is busy, with hospitals and rehab centers adding new roles to keep up with patient needs. Here are a few solid openings if you want to grow your career close to home.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Danville, PA

Type: Local Contract , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 10‑hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , Pay: $60 per hour + $600 travel bonus

+ Start Date: 12/07/2026

Radiology Tech role for experienced allied health pros (2+ years) who want strong hourly pay and steady hours. Comes with day‑one health insurance, PTO that starts right away, guaranteed hours, and extra pay if you work beyond your contracted hours.

Employer: Geisinger Medical Center (via CHEManager International)

(via CHEManager International) Location: Danville, PA

Type: Full-time , days, 40 hrs/week

, days, 40 hrs/week Bonus: $12,500 sign-on bonus for eligible candidates

Work in a state-of-the-art blood bank lab with a focus on quality and patient safety. Requires a BS in lab/related science and lab training; you’ll get full benefits from day one, 401(k) with contributions, generous PTO, tuition help, and lots of ongoing education.

Employer: Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation

Location: Danville, PA

Type: Full-time

Bridge hospital and rehab care at a long‑standing center partnered with Geisinger. Ideal if you have 2+ years of experience, strong communication skills, and enjoy helping patients and families through transitions of care; offers a supportive environment and room to grow.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Danville tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.