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Danville
Enzo the dog available for adoption in Danville
2 days ago
Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center is seeking an adoptive home for Enzo, a playful and active dog who enjoys running, playing, and exploring, and who can meet savvy older children and other dogs. Enzo is currently located at 1467 Bloom Rd, Danville, PA 17821 in Kennel 2909; for more information, call 570-275-0340.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center
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