Danville has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from hospital social work to youth care and crisis response.

Below are several community & social services roles hiring in and around Danville, PA right now.

Employer: Geisinger

Geisinger Location: Danville, PA

Type: Full-time, days (8:00am–4:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

Work with pediatric patients and families in a hospital setting, helping with counseling, care planning, and discharge coordination. Requires a Master of Social Work (MSW or MSSA), with pediatric experience preferred. Comes with day-one health, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, generous PTO, and up to $5,000/year tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Diversified Treatment Alternative Centers (DTAC)

Location: Danville, PA (in-person)

Type: Full-time and PRN

Salary: From $17.00–$20.00/hour

Entry-level role supporting male adolescents in a residential treatment program—great if you want to start a career in behavioral health. Offers paid training, multiple shifts (7a–3p, 3p–11p, 11p–7a), health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and room to grow into full-time if you start PRN.

Employer: CMSU Behavioral Health and Developmental Services

Location: Danville, PA (embedded with local police)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: From $48,945/year

Partner with law enforcement to respond to behavioral health crises, do assessments, create safety plans, and link people to services—aiming to divert folks from more restrictive settings. Role includes health, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO, tuition reimbursement, EAP, and may qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many employers in this space are open to training and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.