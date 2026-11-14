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🤝 Danville PA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Danville has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from hospital social work to youth care and crisis response.
Below are several community & social services roles hiring in and around Danville, PA right now.
Social Worker (MSW) – Pediatrics
- Employer: Geisinger
- Location: Danville, PA
- Type: Full-time, days (8:00am–4:30pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Work with pediatric patients and families in a hospital setting, helping with counseling, care planning, and discharge coordination. Requires a Master of Social Work (MSW or MSSA), with pediatric experience preferred. Comes with day-one health, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, generous PTO, and up to $5,000/year tuition reimbursement.
Behavioral Health Technician – Residential
- Employer: Diversified Treatment Alternative Centers (DTAC)
- Location: Danville, PA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time and PRN
- Salary: From $17.00–$20.00/hour
Entry-level role supporting male adolescents in a residential treatment program—great if you want to start a career in behavioral health. Offers paid training, multiple shifts (7a–3p, 3p–11p, 11p–7a), health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and room to grow into full-time if you start PRN.
Behavioral Health Co-Responder
- Employer: CMSU Behavioral Health and Developmental Services
- Location: Danville, PA (embedded with local police)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: From $48,945/year
Partner with law enforcement to respond to behavioral health crises, do assessments, create safety plans, and link people to services—aiming to divert folks from more restrictive settings. Role includes health, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO, tuition reimbursement, EAP, and may qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many employers in this space are open to training and growth.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.