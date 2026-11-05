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🔧 Danville PA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Danville has some solid building and grounds openings right now, especially in local care communities that value steady, reliable workers.
Here are a few worth a look:
Housekeeper Laundry Aid – Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation
- Employer: Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation
- Location: Danville, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Help keep patient rooms and common areas clean and comfortable, and handle laundry (washing, drying, folding). Good fit if you’re caring, detail-focused, and want a steady role in a healthcare setting.
Full-Time Housekeeper (1st Shift) – Maria Joseph Continuing Care Community
- Employer: Maria Joseph Manor / Maria Joseph Continuing Care Community
- Location: Danville, PA
- Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)
- Salary: Competitive pay based on experience
Keep resident rooms, bathrooms, and common areas clean and safe while following infection control rules. This one stands out for strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with 2% match, shift differentials, and employee events.
Maintenance Tech (Maintenance Worker – 1st Shift) – Maria Joseph Continuing Care Community
- Employer: Maria Joseph Manor / Maria Joseph Continuing Care Community
- Location: Danville, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive wages based on experience
Hands-on role doing minor repairs, basic electrical checks, routine maintenance, and some outdoor work like mowing and trash pickup. Comes with PTO, health/dental/vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and more, which is rare for part-time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.