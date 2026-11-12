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Danville
📅 Danville Planning Board meeting on auto site plan Nov. 12
3 days ago
📅 Planning Board to review auto business tenant change
The Danville Planning Board will hold a public meeting on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 7:30pm at Town Hall.
On the agenda:
- Minor site plan review applications from Dube Auto and Bully Equipment & Auto Sales LLC
- Both businesses are located at 2 Hampstead Road
- The proposal is for a change in renters of the building; the type of business will stay the same as previously approved
The public is welcome, but not required, to attend.
If you have questions or concerns, call 603-382-8253 x4.
More Info: Calendar • Planning Board
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