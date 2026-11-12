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Danville

📅 Danville Planning Board meeting on auto site plan Nov. 12

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fxQsg_1H0cRHkc00

📅 Planning Board to review auto business tenant change

The Danville Planning Board will hold a public meeting on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 7:30pm at Town Hall.

On the agenda:

  • Minor site plan review applications from Dube Auto and Bully Equipment & Auto Sales LLC
  • Both businesses are located at 2 Hampstead Road
  • The proposal is for a change in renters of the building; the type of business will stay the same as previously approved

The public is welcome, but not required, to attend.

If you have questions or concerns, call 603-382-8253 x4.

More Info: Calendar • Planning Board

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