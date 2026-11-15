📅 Community production of A Christmas Carol is coming to Danville this holiday season.

Shows are at the Boyle County Performing Arts Center, 315 Cunningham Way, Danville, KY 40422 on:

Nov. 28, 29 & Dec. 5 at 3:00 PM

Nov. 28, Dec. 4 & 5 at 7:00 PM

This is a community-rooted take on Charles Dickens’ classic story, following Ebenezer Scrooge and the three spirits who help him rediscover generosity and the true meaning of Christmas.

If you’re looking for a holiday outing with family or friends, pick a date and time that works for you and head to the Boyle County Performing Arts Center for the show.