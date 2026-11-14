Danville’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for people who like keeping materials, parts, and products moving on time.

Here are several supply chain & logistics roles hiring in Danville, KY:

Employer: Parker Hannifin (Parker Aerospace)

Parker Hannifin (Parker Aerospace) Location: Danville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle purchasing of materials, supplies, and services that keep aerospace production running. This role is great if you have a bachelor’s degree, 2+ years as a buyer/material planner, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and holidays in a high-tech manufacturing setting.

Employer: NR Consulting (onsite with a manufacturing client)

NR Consulting (onsite with a manufacturing client) Location: Danville, KY

Type: Full-time / Direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Lead a warehouse team in a fast-paced manufacturing environment, covering receiving, inventory, shipping, safety, and continuous improvement. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s in Supply Chain/Business, 5–7+ years manufacturing warehouse experience, and know SAP/WMS and Lean/5S.

Employer: NR Consulting (onsite with an aerospace manufacturer)

NR Consulting (onsite with an aerospace manufacturer) Location: Danville, KY

Type: Full-time / Direct hire

Salary: $88,000 – $130,000 per year

Oversee daily shipping, receiving, and inventory for an aerospace operation while leading staff and driving Lean, 5S, and continuous improvement. Ideal if you bring a bachelor’s degree, 5–7+ years manufacturing leadership in warehouse/shipping, and experience with SAP/WMS; APICS certification is a plus.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, exact duties, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.