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Danville
📅 Meet Santa and enjoy free crafts at Boyle County Library
12 days ago
📅 Visit Santa and enjoy free crafts at the library
Bring the kids to meet Santa at the Boyle County Public Library in downtown Danville on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Santa will be at the library to visit with children and pose for photos. You’re welcome to bring your own camera to take pictures during your visit.
After you see Santa, stick around the library for free Christmas-themed crafts for the kids.
You can also catch Santa again later the same day at Danville's Small Town Christmas and parade.
More Info: Pictures with Santa | Boyle County Public Library
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