📅 Annual Tree Lighting Celebration in Downtown Danville

Kick off the holiday season at Danville’s Annual Tree Lighting Celebration on Friday, November 27, 2026 at Weisiger Park in Downtown Danville.

Festivities start at 6:00 p.m. with hot chocolate, cookies, crafts, and more for all ages. Enjoy performances by the Bluegrass Dance Company and the Danville Children’s Choir beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The main moment of the night — the tree lighting — happens at 7:00 p.m.

Bring family and friends, bundle up, and enjoy a cozy community night in the heart of downtown.