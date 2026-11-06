🏥 Danville KY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Danville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, hospital units, and rehab. If you’re in patient care or support roles, there are several solid options here with clear pay ranges.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE / Danville Centre for Health & Rehab

Signature HealthCARE / Danville Centre for Health & Rehab Location: Danville, KY

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work in a 106-bed rehab and long-term care center supporting residents with occupational therapy under an integrated rehab team. Great fit if you’re a licensed COTA who wants strong benefits and a mission-driven, person-centered care model.

Employer: Ephraim McDowell Health

Ephraim McDowell Health Location: Danville, KY

Type: Full Time

Shift: 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Salary: $15.50 – $22.41/hr

Provide bedside care on a Med Surg unit under licensed staff, with lots of teamwork and patient/family interaction. Good option if you have some patient care experience and are comfortable with night shifts and a fast-paced hospital setting.

Employer: Ephraim McDowell Health

Ephraim McDowell Health Location: Danville, KY

Type: PRN

Shift: 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Salary: $15.50 – $22.41/hr

Same Med Surg PCT role but PRN, so you can pick up shifts with more flexibility. Ideal if you want hospital experience and income on the side without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Ephraim McDowell Health

Ephraim McDowell Health Location: Danville, KY

Type: Full Time

Shift: 1st Shift

Salary: $23.85 – $33.71/hr

Oversee daily clinic operations (non-clinical) to keep patient flow, scheduling, and processes running smoothly. Great for someone with clinic operations or admin experience who likes organizing, problem-solving, and working with EHRs.

Employer: Ephraim McDowell Health

Ephraim McDowell Health Location: Danville, KY

Type: Full Time

Shift: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Salary: $38.25 – $49.96/hr

Lead the Intermediate Care Unit (IMCU) on your shift, balancing direct patient care with charge nurse responsibilities. Best for RNs with at least 2 years of clinical experience who are ready for more leadership.

Employer: Ephraim McDowell Health

Ephraim McDowell Health Location: Danville, KY

Type: Full Time

Shift: 1st Shift

Salary: $18.14 – $24.22/hr (based on experience) + $3,500 sign-on bonus

(based on experience) + Split your time between front desk duties and clinical support in a women’s health practice. A nice fit for CMAs who want steady daytime hours and like building relationships with repeat patients.

Employer: Ephraim McDowell Health

Ephraim McDowell Health Location: Danville, KY

Type: Part Time

Shift: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Salary: $30.19 – $49.96/hr

Provide Med Surg nursing care with a focus on teamwork and patient/family-centered care, with the flexibility of part-time hours. Good if you want to keep hospital skills sharp without a full full-time load.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or similar units hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.