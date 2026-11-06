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Danville
🏥 Danville KY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
8 days ago
Danville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, hospital units, and rehab. If you’re in patient care or support roles, there are several solid options here with clear pay ranges.
Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant (COTA) – Temporary
- Employer: Signature HealthCARE / Danville Centre for Health & Rehab
- Location: Danville, KY
- Type: Temporary
- Salary: Not listed
- Work in a 106-bed rehab and long-term care center supporting residents with occupational therapy under an integrated rehab team. Great fit if you’re a licensed COTA who wants strong benefits and a mission-driven, person-centered care model.
PCT – 3T Med Surg – Full Time – 7p–7a
- Employer: Ephraim McDowell Health
- Location: Danville, KY
- Type: Full Time
- Shift: 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
- Salary: $15.50 – $22.41/hr
- Provide bedside care on a Med Surg unit under licensed staff, with lots of teamwork and patient/family interaction. Good option if you have some patient care experience and are comfortable with night shifts and a fast-paced hospital setting.
PCT – 3T Med Surg – PRN – 7p–7a
- Employer: Ephraim McDowell Health
- Location: Danville, KY
- Type: PRN
- Shift: 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
- Salary: $15.50 – $22.41/hr
- Same Med Surg PCT role but PRN, so you can pick up shifts with more flexibility. Ideal if you want hospital experience and income on the side without a full-time schedule.
Clinic Supervisor – Family & Internal Medicine – 1st Shift
- Employer: Ephraim McDowell Health
- Location: Danville, KY
- Type: Full Time
- Shift: 1st Shift
- Salary: $23.85 – $33.71/hr
- Oversee daily clinic operations (non-clinical) to keep patient flow, scheduling, and processes running smoothly. Great for someone with clinic operations or admin experience who likes organizing, problem-solving, and working with EHRs.
Charge Nurse – IMCU – Full Time – 7a–7p
- Employer: Ephraim McDowell Health
- Location: Danville, KY
- Type: Full Time
- Shift: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Salary: $38.25 – $49.96/hr
- Lead the Intermediate Care Unit (IMCU) on your shift, balancing direct patient care with charge nurse responsibilities. Best for RNs with at least 2 years of clinical experience who are ready for more leadership.
CMA – Advanced Women’s Care – Full Time – 1st Shift
- Employer: Ephraim McDowell Health
- Location: Danville, KY
- Type: Full Time
- Shift: 1st Shift
- Salary: $18.14 – $24.22/hr (based on experience) + $3,500 sign-on bonus
- Split your time between front desk duties and clinical support in a women’s health practice. A nice fit for CMAs who want steady daytime hours and like building relationships with repeat patients.
RN – 3T Med Surg – Part Time – 7a–7p
- Employer: Ephraim McDowell Health
- Location: Danville, KY
- Type: Part Time
- Shift: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Salary: $30.19 – $49.96/hr
- Provide Med Surg nursing care with a focus on teamwork and patient/family-centered care, with the flexibility of part-time hours. Good if you want to keep hospital skills sharp without a full full-time load.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or similar units hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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