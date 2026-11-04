🍽️ Danville, KY Food Service: Multiple Senior Living & Restaurant Roles

Danville’s food scene is busy, from senior living kitchens to lively bars. If you like serving good food and taking care of people, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services, LLC

Trilogy Health Services, LLC Location: Danville, KY (Walker’s Trail Senior Living, 100 Davco Drive)

Type: Full-time (works every other weekend )

(works ) Salary: Not listed

Prepare scratch-made meals for residents, help with inventory, and keep the kitchen running smoothly in a long-term care setting. Comes with weekly pay, quarterly raises, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid parental leave, 401(k) match, tuition and student loan help, and more.

Employer: Morning Pointe Senior Living

Location: Danville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole dining program in a senior living community—menu planning, kitchen management, staff supervision, and health regulation compliance. Best fit for someone with 5+ years of dietary experience and a ServSafe (or similar) Food Protection Manager certification.

Employer: Bluegrass Hospitality Group (Drake’s)

Location: Danville, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Base pay + tips

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar moving in a fast-paced, high-energy restaurant and bar. Perks include 40% off at all BHG restaurants, education reimbursement for students, career growth, and holiday closures on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.