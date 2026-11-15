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🐶 Friendly Danville Dogs Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Danville has some wonderful dogs waiting for a family to love. Here are a couple of special pups at Vermilion County Animal Shelter who would be so happy to go home with you.
Billy Bob
- Breed: Boxer / American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Vermilion County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (217) 431-2660
Billy Bob is a handsome black Boxer/AmStaff mix looking for a fresh start. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give him structure, love, and daily exercise.
If you’re looking for a strong, loyal companion and have room in your life for a medium-to-large dog, Billy Bob could be a great match. The shelter can share more about his temperament, whether he’s good with kids, dogs, or cats, and his current vaccination and neuter status.
👉 Meet Billy Bob and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Prince Royale
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Vermilion County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (217) 431-2660
Prince Royale is a brindle-and-white puppy with his whole life ahead of him. As a young American Staffordshire Terrier mix, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, socialization, and lots of playtime.
If you have the time and patience to guide a growing pup, Prince Royale could grow into a wonderful best friend. The shelter can tell you more about his health, vaccines, and whether he’s started on housetraining.
👉 Meet Prince Royale and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Danville, IL, please consider visiting Vermilion County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (217) 431-2660 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.