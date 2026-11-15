Danville has some wonderful dogs waiting for a family to love. Here are a couple of special pups at Vermilion County Animal Shelter who would be so happy to go home with you.

Breed: Boxer / American Staffordshire Terrier mix

Boxer / American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Vermilion County Animal Shelter

Phone: (217) 431-2660

Billy Bob is a handsome black Boxer/AmStaff mix looking for a fresh start. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give him structure, love, and daily exercise.

If you’re looking for a strong, loyal companion and have room in your life for a medium-to-large dog, Billy Bob could be a great match. The shelter can share more about his temperament, whether he’s good with kids, dogs, or cats, and his current vaccination and neuter status.

👉 Meet Billy Bob and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Vermilion County Animal Shelter

Phone: (217) 431-2660

Prince Royale is a brindle-and-white puppy with his whole life ahead of him. As a young American Staffordshire Terrier mix, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, socialization, and lots of playtime.

If you have the time and patience to guide a growing pup, Prince Royale could grow into a wonderful best friend. The shelter can tell you more about his health, vaccines, and whether he’s started on housetraining.

👉 Meet Prince Royale and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Danville, IL, please consider visiting Vermilion County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (217) 431-2660 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.