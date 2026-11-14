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🐱 Sweet Danville Kittens Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Danville has some very cute kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are at Vermilion County Animal Shelter and ready to meet you.
Wren
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Vermilion County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (217) 431-2660
Wren is a tiny tuxedo girl looking for a family to grow up with. Your home could be her first real forever place.
👉 Meet Wren and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ian Gallagher
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Vermilion County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (217) 431-2660
Ian Gallagher is a handsome little boy with a rich brown coat. He’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a cozy home.
👉 Meet Ian Gallagher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Frank Gallagher
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Vermilion County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (217) 431-2660
Frank Gallagher is a fluffy tuxedo baby with medium-length fur. He’s waiting for someone who will love and care for him as he grows.
👉 Meet Frank Gallagher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Vermilion County Animal Shelter at (217) 431-2660 and ask about these sweet babies, or click through to their listings to apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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