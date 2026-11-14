Danville has some very cute kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are at Vermilion County Animal Shelter and ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Vermilion County Animal Shelter

Phone: (217) 431-2660

Wren is a tiny tuxedo girl looking for a family to grow up with. Your home could be her first real forever place.

👉 Meet Wren and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Vermilion County Animal Shelter

Phone: (217) 431-2660

Ian Gallagher is a handsome little boy with a rich brown coat. He’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a cozy home.

👉 Meet Ian Gallagher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Vermilion County Animal Shelter

Phone: (217) 431-2660

Frank Gallagher is a fluffy tuxedo baby with medium-length fur. He’s waiting for someone who will love and care for him as he grows.

👉 Meet Frank Gallagher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Vermilion County Animal Shelter at (217) 431-2660 and ask about these sweet babies, or click through to their listings to apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.