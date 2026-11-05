📅 Downtown Danville holiday lighting night Nov. 12

📅 Holiday lighting night in Downtown Danville

Join the City of Danville for the annual Downtown Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, November 12, from 5:00–8:00 PM in Downtown Danville (from Kresge lot to Sign Post Forest).

Here’s what’s happening:

Official lighting at 5:30 PM – watch downtown light up for the holidays

– watch downtown light up for the holidays Santa at Temple Plaza from 5:00–6:00 PM – meet Santa and take photos

from – meet Santa and take photos Reindeer from Prairie Moon Farm from 5:00–7:00 PM

from Free hot chocolate for everyone

for everyone Food from Papa Nini’s Food Truck

Carolers in front of the Fischer Theatre

There’s also a holiday photo contest: scan the QR codes posted around downtown and upload your pictures with the holiday light photo spots. Each week, favorite photos will be featured on the City of Danville Parks and Recreation Facebook Page.

Bring family and friends for an evening of lights, music, and community fun!