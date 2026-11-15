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🎁 Free Items Up for Grabs in Danville Right Now
Danville neighbors are giving away some very nice free items this week, from furniture to toys. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be a good fit for your home.
Free Wall Art – “These Are the Good Old Days”
Item: Framed wall art with the phrase “These Are the Good Old Days”
Size: About 3’ x 4’
Condition/details: Framed and ready to hang
Location: Vista Tassajara / Tassajara Ranch, Danville, CA
Source: Nextdoor (Home decor & accessories)
Nice statement piece for a living room, hallway, or bedroom wall.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Wingback Armchair
Item: Wingback armchair with floral pattern
Condition/details: Reupholstered and barely used; described as comfortable, good for a living room or study
Location: Vista Tassajara / Tassajara Ranch, Danville, CA
Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)
A cozy reading chair with a classic look, already updated with fresh fabric.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Play Kitchen
Item: Red vintage-style play kitchen
Features: Stove, oven, and sink; great for imaginative play
Location: Downtown Danville, Danville, CA
Source: Nextdoor (Toys & games)
Fun setup for kids who like pretend cooking and playing house.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Assorted Squishmallows Plush Toys
Item: Collection of Squishmallows plush toys
Details: Colorful plushies in various designs and sizes
Location: Downtown Danville, Danville, CA
Source: Nextdoor (Toys & games)
Nice bundle if your kids (or you!) love soft, squishy plush toys.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Entertainment Center – Wood TV Stand
Item: Wood entertainment center / TV stand
Dimensions: L: 56” x W: 18” x H: 30.5”
Location: Downtown Danville, Danville, CA
Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)
Good size for most living rooms; check the measurements to be sure it fits your TV and space.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Wooden Dresser with 6 Drawers
Item: Solid wood Baby Cache dresser with 6 spacious drawers
Finish: Dark wood
Features: Built-in safety features for use in a baby or toddler’s room
Dimensions: L: 60” x W: 20” x H: 34.5”
Location: Downtown Danville, Danville, CA
Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)
Great storage piece for a nursery or child’s room, with a sturdy, classic look.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Sofa with Cushions
Item: Comfortable sofa with cushions
Condition/details: Reupholstered; has been sitting barely used for the last 10 years
Pickup note: If you can pick it up, it’s yours
Location: Vista Tassajara / Tassajara Ranch, Danville, CA
Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)
Nice option if you need a couch and have a way to transport it.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free deals in Danville tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.