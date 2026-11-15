Danville neighbors are giving away some very nice free items this week, from furniture to toys. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be a good fit for your home.

Item: Framed wall art with the phrase “These Are the Good Old Days”

Size: About 3’ x 4’

Condition/details: Framed and ready to hang

Location: Vista Tassajara / Tassajara Ranch, Danville, CA

Source: Nextdoor (Home decor & accessories)

Nice statement piece for a living room, hallway, or bedroom wall.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Wingback armchair with floral pattern

Condition/details: Reupholstered and barely used; described as comfortable, good for a living room or study

Location: Vista Tassajara / Tassajara Ranch, Danville, CA

Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)

A cozy reading chair with a classic look, already updated with fresh fabric.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Red vintage-style play kitchen

Features: Stove, oven, and sink; great for imaginative play

Location: Downtown Danville, Danville, CA

Source: Nextdoor (Toys & games)

Fun setup for kids who like pretend cooking and playing house.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Collection of Squishmallows plush toys

Details: Colorful plushies in various designs and sizes

Location: Downtown Danville, Danville, CA

Source: Nextdoor (Toys & games)

Nice bundle if your kids (or you!) love soft, squishy plush toys.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Wood entertainment center / TV stand

Dimensions: L: 56” x W: 18” x H: 30.5”

Location: Downtown Danville, Danville, CA

Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)

Good size for most living rooms; check the measurements to be sure it fits your TV and space.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Solid wood Baby Cache dresser with 6 spacious drawers

Finish: Dark wood

Features: Built-in safety features for use in a baby or toddler’s room

Dimensions: L: 60” x W: 20” x H: 34.5”

Location: Downtown Danville, Danville, CA

Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)

Great storage piece for a nursery or child’s room, with a sturdy, classic look.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Comfortable sofa with cushions

Condition/details: Reupholstered; has been sitting barely used for the last 10 years

Pickup note: If you can pick it up, it’s yours

Location: Vista Tassajara / Tassajara Ranch, Danville, CA

Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)

Nice option if you need a couch and have a way to transport it.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free deals in Danville tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.