🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Danville Right Now

Danville neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Take a look below and see if something is a good fit for your home or yard.

Item: Few Lego sets

Condition: Most pieces should be there; kids have played with them, so a few parts may be misplaced. You can look up each set online to find the building instructions and rebuild them.

Location: CA Chateau/Danville Ranch, Danville, CA

Category: Toys & games

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for kids who like to build or anyone who enjoys sorting and rebuilding Lego sets.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black metal gate (wrought iron gate components)

Condition: Used and weathered, but free to anyone who can use the pieces

Location: Blackhawk, Danville, CA

Category: Garden

Source: nextdoor.com

Could be useful for a garden project, repair work, or metal DIY projects if you’re handy.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted snack-size chips

Condition: Never opened; extras from a party

Details: Includes Lay's Classic, Doritos Cool Ranch, Cheetos Crunchy, and Fritos Original. Great for kids’ lunches or quick snacks.

Location: San Michelle Estates, Danville, CA

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you pack school lunches or want easy grab-and-go snacks.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Danville tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.