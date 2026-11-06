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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Danville Right Now
Danville neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Take a look below and see if something is a good fit for your home or yard.
Few Lego sets
Item: Few Lego sets
Condition: Most pieces should be there; kids have played with them, so a few parts may be misplaced. You can look up each set online to find the building instructions and rebuild them.
Location: CA Chateau/Danville Ranch, Danville, CA
Category: Toys & games
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for kids who like to build or anyone who enjoys sorting and rebuilding Lego sets.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Black Metal Gate
Item: Black metal gate (wrought iron gate components)
Condition: Used and weathered, but free to anyone who can use the pieces
Location: Blackhawk, Danville, CA
Category: Garden
Source: nextdoor.com
Could be useful for a garden project, repair work, or metal DIY projects if you’re handy.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE! CHIPS!
Item: Assorted snack-size chips
Condition: Never opened; extras from a party
Details: Includes Lay's Classic, Doritos Cool Ranch, Cheetos Crunchy, and Fritos Original. Great for kids’ lunches or quick snacks.
Location: San Michelle Estates, Danville, CA
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you pack school lunches or want easy grab-and-go snacks.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Danville tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.