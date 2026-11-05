🏥 Danville, CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Danville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from retail pharmacy to senior care to high-end aesthetics. If you’re in patient care and want to stay local, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Danville, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.25 – $28.75 per hour

Work in a well-known retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, support the pharmacist, and assist customers. Good fit if you like a mix of customer service, detailed computer work, and hands-on pharmacy tasks.

Employer: Brookdale

Location: Danville, CA

Type: Full-time (part-time options also mentioned)

(part-time options also mentioned) Salary: Not listed (base pay depends on skills and experience)

Provide daily care and companionship for seniors in a community setting, helping with personal care and light housekeeping. Brookdale highlights strong benefits, career growth into CNA/med tech roles, and support programs for long-term development.

Employer: Preferred Care at Home

Location: Danville, CA & Greater San Ramon area

Type: Full-time (20–40 hours/week expected)

(20–40 hours/week expected) Salary: $24.00 – $28.00 per hour

One-on-one home care with seniors, focusing on ADLs, companionship, and keeping clients safe at home. This is for a new location opening soon, so it’s ideal if you want to get in early and help grow a local home care team.

Employer: La Vie MD

Location: Danville, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (20–40+ hours)

Salary: $60 – $110+ per hour (hourly + productivity incentives)

High-end medspa role for an experienced RN, NP, or PA doing injectables, lasers, and body contouring. Great if you love aesthetics, want ongoing paid training, and enjoy building your own loyal client base with support from a physician-led team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.