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🏥 Danville, CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Danville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from retail pharmacy to senior care to high-end aesthetics. If you’re in patient care and want to stay local, these roles are worth a look.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Danville, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $21.25 – $28.75 per hour
Work in a well-known retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, support the pharmacist, and assist customers. Good fit if you like a mix of customer service, detailed computer work, and hands-on pharmacy tasks.
Caregiver
- Employer: Brookdale
- Location: Danville, CA
- Type: Full-time (part-time options also mentioned)
- Salary: Not listed (base pay depends on skills and experience)
Provide daily care and companionship for seniors in a community setting, helping with personal care and light housekeeping. Brookdale highlights strong benefits, career growth into CNA/med tech roles, and support programs for long-term development.
Full-Time CNA
- Employer: Preferred Care at Home
- Location: Danville, CA & Greater San Ramon area
- Type: Full-time (20–40 hours/week expected)
- Salary: $24.00 – $28.00 per hour
One-on-one home care with seniors, focusing on ADLs, companionship, and keeping clients safe at home. This is for a new location opening soon, so it’s ideal if you want to get in early and help grow a local home care team.
Aesthetic Injector – Nurse / NP / PA
- Employer: La Vie MD
- Location: Danville, CA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (20–40+ hours)
- Salary: $60 – $110+ per hour (hourly + productivity incentives)
High-end medspa role for an experienced RN, NP, or PA doing injectables, lasers, and body contouring. Great if you love aesthetics, want ongoing paid training, and enjoy building your own loyal client base with support from a physician-led team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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