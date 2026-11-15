Danvers has a nice mix of college and early childhood openings right now, from hands-on teaching to one-on-one advising. If you’re in education or training, there’s likely something that fits your schedule and background.

Employer: North Shore Community College

North Shore Community College Location: Danvers/Lynn, MA

Type: Part-time, Adjunct

Salary: Minimum $1,397 per credit hour (per DCE contract)

(per DCE contract) Teach Introduction to CNC and/or Quality, Inspection, and Precision Measurement, blending classroom and hands-on lab work. Great fit if you have CNC or manufacturing experience and want to help students build real-world technical skills.

Employer: North Shore Community College

North Shore Community College Location: Danvers, MA

Type: Part-time, Adjunct (Wednesdays 8:30–10:20 am)

(Wednesdays 8:30–10:20 am) Salary: Minimum $1,397 per credit hour (per DCE contract)

(per DCE contract) Teach a focused Neurology course for Physical Therapist Assistant students, with an emphasis on neurological rehab and evidence-based practice. Ideal for a licensed PT with neuro experience who wants a small, weekly teaching commitment.

Employer: North Shore Community College

North Shore Community College Location: Danvers, MA

Type: Part-time (up to 18 hours/week, non-benefited, grant-funded)

Salary: $36.55 per hour

Work one-on-one and in small groups with adult learners working toward a high school credential and college/career goals. Good match if you have counseling experience and enjoy helping adults navigate barriers, plan next steps, and connect with community resources.

Employer: Little Explorers Early Childhood Education & Care

Location: Danvers, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $41,600–$52,000 per year

Join a play-based, Reggio-inspired toddler classroom, partnering with a Lead Teacher on daily routines and sensory-rich learning. Comes with PTO, holidays, health/dental/vision, retirement plan, and paid professional development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on schedule and duties that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.