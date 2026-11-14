Danvers is busy right now, and local employers are adding more customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Wal-Mart #2180, 55 Brooksby Village Way, Danvers, MA

Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: Base hourly rate plus performance incentives and $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums in some situations

Help customers find clothing, keep racks and displays neat, and move new stock to the sales floor. Comes with Walmart benefits like health coverage, 401(k), company discounts, paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Wal-Mart #2180, 55 Brooksby Village Way, Danvers, MA

Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $16.50–$29.50/hour plus performance incentives and $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums in some situations

Greet shoppers, answer questions, and keep home goods displays looking sharp all day. Same strong Walmart benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with stock options, paid time off, and fully paid education programs for part-time staff.

Employer: Bunzl / McCue

Location: Danvers, MA

Type: Full-time (onsite office role)

Full-time (onsite office role) Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Be the main contact for key retail and industrial customers, handling questions by phone, email, or chat and keeping projects on track. Good fit if you have 2+ years call center/customer service experience, like solving problems, and want benefits starting after 30 days, paid time off, and a 401(k) with company match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.