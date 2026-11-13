Danvers has a steady flow of healthcare openings right now, especially for people who enjoy direct care and behavioral health work. If you like helping kids, families, or seniors, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sevita (Futures)

Sevita (Futures) Location: Danvers, MA (center-based)

(center-based) Type: Part-time , Monday–Friday

, Monday–Friday Pay: $24.50/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Work 1:1 with kids and families using ABA in a center-based setting, closely supported by a BCBA. This role stands out for its RBT certification support, free BCBA supervision, and access to benefits after 32 hrs/week, plus PTO, 401(k) match, and holiday pay.

Employer: Northeast Arc

Location: Based in Danvers, MA (serving Beverly/North Shore & Eastern MA)

Based in (serving Beverly/North Shore & Eastern MA) Type: Up to 40 hours/week , full-time or part-time, Monday–Friday

Up to , full-time or part-time, Monday–Friday Pay: $23.00–$26.00/hour (good-faith range)

Ideal if you’re already an active RBT and want variety—home, community, and clinic-based ABA with kids and young adults (15 months–22 years). Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 12 holidays, 403(b) match) and lots of training and CEU opportunities.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Danvers, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed), weekly pay

Great fit if you enjoy helping seniors and people with disabilities at home. You’ll help with hygiene, meals, light housekeeping, errands, and companionship, with flexible scheduling, free uniforms, and room for career advancement.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.