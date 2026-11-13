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🏥 Danvers, MA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles Hiring
Danvers has a steady flow of healthcare openings right now, especially for people who enjoy direct care and behavioral health work. If you like helping kids, families, or seniors, these roles are worth a look.
Behavioral Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: Sevita (Futures)
- Location: Danvers, MA (center-based)
- Type: Part-time, Monday–Friday
- Pay: $24.50/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus
Work 1:1 with kids and families using ABA in a center-based setting, closely supported by a BCBA. This role stands out for its RBT certification support, free BCBA supervision, and access to benefits after 32 hrs/week, plus PTO, 401(k) match, and holiday pay.
Registered Behavior Technician
- Employer: Northeast Arc
- Location: Based in Danvers, MA (serving Beverly/North Shore & Eastern MA)
- Type: Up to 40 hours/week, full-time or part-time, Monday–Friday
- Pay: $23.00–$26.00/hour (good-faith range)
Ideal if you’re already an active RBT and want variety—home, community, and clinic-based ABA with kids and young adults (15 months–22 years). Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 12 holidays, 403(b) match) and lots of training and CEU opportunities.
Caregiver
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Danvers, MA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed), weekly pay
Great fit if you enjoy helping seniors and people with disabilities at home. You’ll help with hygiene, meals, light housekeeping, errands, and companionship, with flexible scheduling, free uniforms, and room for career advancement.
If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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