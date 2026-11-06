🏥 Danvers MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Danvers, MA is steady right now, especially in senior care, addiction treatment, and home health. If you’re licensed and patient-focused, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Brightview Senior Living

Brightview Senior Living Location: Danvers, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.50 – $23.50/hour

Hands-on role in a memory care community, helping residents with daily living and keeping them engaged. Good fit if you’re kind, patient, and want steady hours plus benefits in a senior living setting.

Employer: Recovery Centers of America

Location: Danvers, MA

Type: Full-time (PRN options mentioned)

(PRN options mentioned) Pay Range: $78,000 – $89,440/year (based on experience/licensure)

Master’s-level therapist role working with clients in recovery using evidence-based care. Ideal if you have experience in substance use or behavioral health and want mission-driven work with full benefits and growth options.

Employer: Recovery Centers of America

Location: Danvers, MA

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $31.02 – $37.03/hour

Bonus: Up to $35K (days) or $50K (nights) paid over 5 years

paid over 5 years Schedule: 12-hour shifts, every other weekend required

LPN role in an addiction treatment setting, doing assessments, meds, and care planning with a clinical team. Strong choice if you want higher earning potential, like fast-paced work, and are okay with 12-hour shifts.

Employer: BrightStar Care

Location: Danvers, MA

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed as a range)

Competitive (not listed as a range) Benefits: Same Day Pay, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, flexible schedule, training & development

Home health and private duty nursing in patients’ homes, with flexible scheduling and strong support from a Joint Commission–accredited agency. Great if you want more control over your hours and one-on-one patient care.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and shifts. Polish your resume tonight and send a few quick applications while these roles are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.