📢 Nov 7 Danvers fiscal outlook workshop broadcast live

📢 Town fiscal outlook workshop broadcast on Nov 7

The Danvers Select Board is holding a Fiscal Outlook Workshop on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM at 25 Stone Street, Danvers, MA 01923.

This is an interactive discussion between Town staff, the Select Board, the Finance Committee, and the School Committee about Danvers’ current fiscal outlook and future budget plans.

You can follow along from home:

Live on Danvers Cable Access Television (DCAT) Comcast channel 1073 HD Verizon channels 37 and 41

Live stream on YouTube at the “Watch the Fiscal Outlook” link.

If you care about how the Town plans its budget and spending for schools and services, this is a good chance to listen in and stay informed.